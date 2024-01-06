Little Rock hosts Eastern Illinois after Booker’s 21-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits the Little Rock Trojans after Tiger Booker scored 21 points in Eastern Illinois’ 79-72 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 7-3 on their home court. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Jamir Chaplin leads the Trojans with 6.9 boards.

The Panthers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Eastern Illinois is second in the OVC giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Little Rock averages 79.8 points, 14.4 more per game than the 65.4 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois’ 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The Trojans and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cougar Downing is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.3 points. Chaplin is shooting 60.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Kooper Jacobi is averaging 10.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.