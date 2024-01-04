Little Rock faces SIU-Edwardsville following Chaplin’s 29-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jamir Chaplin scored 29 points in Little Rock’s 90-82 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans have gone 6-3 at home. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Bradley Douglas averaging 3.1.

The Cougars are 1-1 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 71.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 80.5 Little Rock allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cougar Downing is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.5 points. Chaplin is averaging 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Damarco Minor is averaging 12.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.