Lipscomb takes on Stetson following Boyd’s 38-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (12-9, 4-2 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -3; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Stetson Hatters after Derrin Boyd scored 38 points in Lipscomb’s 98-72 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 7-1 at home. Stetson ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Aubin Gateretse leads the Hatters with 7.0 boards.

The Bisons are 4-2 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Stetson is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Lipscomb allows to opponents. Lipscomb has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The Hatters and Bisons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is shooting 44.0% and averaging 20.8 points for the Hatters. Alec Oglesby is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Boyd is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

