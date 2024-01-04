Lipscomb takes on Eastern Kentucky after Pruitt’s 24-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -1; over/under…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Will Pruitt scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 78-75 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Colonels have gone 4-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 12.0.

The Bisons are 2-4 on the road. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Bisons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cozart is shooting 66.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Derrin Boyd is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.