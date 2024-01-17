Lipscomb hosts Central Arkansas following Boyd’s 24-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (6-13, 2-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-7, 2-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (6-13, 2-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-7, 2-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Derrin Boyd scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 91-77 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 6-0 in home games. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Will Pruitt paces the Bisons with 6.0 boards.

The Bears are 2-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Central Arkansas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Bears square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Bisons. Pruitt is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Ubong Abasi Etim is averaging 6.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bears. Tucker Anderson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

