Lipscomb hosts Central Arkansas after Boyd’s 24-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (6-13, 2-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-7, 2-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (6-13, 2-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-7, 2-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -15; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Derrin Boyd scored 24 points in Lipscomb’s 91-77 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 6-0 on their home court. Lipscomb scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Bears are 2-1 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Central Arkansas averages 71.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 73.6 Lipscomb gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Anderson is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Tucker Anderson is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bears. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.