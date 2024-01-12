Lipscomb hosts Austin Peay following Sharp’s 22-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Demarcus Sharp scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 69-59 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 5-0 at home. Lipscomb ranks fourth in the ASUN with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Will Pruitt averaging 6.9.

The Governors have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is ninth in the ASUN with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sharp averaging 6.4.

Lipscomb scores 80.1 points, 14.3 more per game than the 65.8 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 67.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 73.4 Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Anderson is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bisons. Pruitt is averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Sharp is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

