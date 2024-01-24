Live Radio
Linguard’s 31, Ivy-Curry’s game-winner lead UTSA past Tulane, 89-88

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 11:08 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Carlton Linguard led UTSA with 31 points and Jordan Ivy-Curry scored the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds remaining as the Roadrunners defeated Tulane 89-88 on Wednesday night.

Linguard also added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Roadrunners (8-12, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Trey Edmonds scored 11 points while going 2 of 3 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds.

The Green Wave (12-7, 3-4) were led by Kevin Cross, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Forbes added 23 points for Tulane. In addition, Collin Holloway had 11 points.

UTSA visits South Florida and Tulane hosts Charlotte both on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

