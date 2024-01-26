Linguard leads UTSA against South Florida after 31-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (8-12, 2-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-5, 5-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-12, 2-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-5, 5-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the South Florida Bulls after Carlton Linguard scored 31 points in UTSA’s 89-88 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls are 9-2 in home games. South Florida is sixth in the AAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 3.8.

The Roadrunners are 2-5 against AAC opponents. UTSA is second in the AAC with 40.5 rebounds per game led by Trey Edmonds averaging 6.2.

South Florida is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Selton Miguel is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulls. Kasean Pryor is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Christian Tucker is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 18.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 81.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.