Lindenwood visits Robinson and Little Rock

Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 1-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 3-3 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 1-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 3-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Lindenwood Lions after Khalen Robinson scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 77-75 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans are 7-4 on their home court. Little Rock is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-5 in conference games. Lindenwood has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Little Rock averages 79.6 points, 7.5 more per game than the 72.1 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Chaplin is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Keith Haymon averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Keenon Cole is averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

