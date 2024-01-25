Lindenwood visits Robinson and Little Rock

Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 1-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 3-3 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lindenwood Lions (7-12, 1-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (9-10, 3-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Lindenwood Lions after Khalen Robinson scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 77-75 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans are 7-4 in home games. Little Rock is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 1-5 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Little Rock is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Little Rock gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Chaplin is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Darius Beane is averaging 12.5 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

