Lindenwood plays Southeast Missouri State, looks to break home slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-14, 2-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-14, 1-7 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a win over Southeast Missouri State.

The Lions are 3-5 on their home court. Lindenwood is ninth in the OVC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylon McDaniel averaging 4.5.

The Redhawks are 2-6 against conference opponents. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Braxton Stacker averaging 5.0.

Lindenwood averages 66.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 73.3 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is shooting 43.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Lions. Keith Haymon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Adam Larson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

