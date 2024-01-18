Lindenwood hosts Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-10, 1-3 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-8, 3-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-10, 1-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Lindenwood Lions after Damarco Minor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 61-48 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 3-3 in home games. Lindenwood is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 3-2 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Haymon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc. Keenon Cole is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

Shamar Wright is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cougars. Minor is averaging 15.1 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.