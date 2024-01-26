Lindenwood faces UT Martin after Cole’s 25-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-9, 4-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-9, 4-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Keenon Cole scored 25 points in Lindenwood’s 80-66 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-2 at home. UT Martin averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lions are 1-6 in OVC play. Lindenwood is ninth in the OVC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylon McDaniel averaging 4.5.

UT Martin is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 66.2 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 78.5 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 19.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Darius Beane is averaging 12.6 points for the Lions. Cole is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

