Lilly leads Brown against Harvard after 23-point game

Brown Bears (4-12, 0-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Brown Bears (4-12, 0-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Harvard Crimson after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 80-70 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 6-1 in home games. Harvard has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 0-1 in conference games. Brown has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Harvard is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Harvard gives up.

The Crimson and Bears face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 19 points and 4.4 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Lilly is averaging 19.5 points for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.3 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.