Liberty hosts Sam Houston after Wilkerson’s 27-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-8, 3-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (12-7, 1-3 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces the Liberty Flames after Lamar Wilkerson scored 27 points in Sam Houston’s 60-51 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Flames are 7-2 on their home court. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 5.0.

The Bearkats are 3-0 in conference matchups. Sam Houston ranks sixth in the CUSA shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Liberty averages 76.2 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 71.4 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Liberty allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Wilkerson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

