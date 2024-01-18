Liberty hosts Hawkins and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (7-11, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (11-7, 0-3 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida International Panthers (7-11, 2-1 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (11-7, 0-3 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Liberty Flames after Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 72-68 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 6-2 in home games. Liberty is seventh in the CUSA with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 2-1 against conference opponents. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Liberty averages 76.1 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 75.6 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 13.9 more points per game (76.7) than Liberty gives up to opponents (62.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Hawkins is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

