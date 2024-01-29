Lewis leads Texas A&M-Commerce against Texas A&M-CC after 26-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-8, 5-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-12, 1-5 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-8, 5-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-12, 1-5 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Tommie Lewis scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lions have gone 5-4 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Islanders are 5-2 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 41.3 rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 8.3.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-Commerce have averaged.

The Lions and Islanders meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Clark is averaging 11.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

