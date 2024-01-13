Lewis leads Texas A&M-Commerce against Houston Christian after 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-11, 0-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-9, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-11, 0-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-9, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -10; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Tommie Lewis scored 20 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 88-85 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 5-2 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 0-2 in conference matchups. Houston Christian has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 70.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 74.7 Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

The Lions and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Brewer Jr. is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Marcus Greene is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

