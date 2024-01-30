Lendeborg and UAB host North Texas

UAB Blazers (13-7, 5-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-7, 5-2 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (13-7, 5-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-7, 5-2 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the North Texas Mean Green after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points in UAB’s 97-88 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Mean Green are 9-0 in home games. North Texas averages 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Blazers are 5-2 in AAC play. UAB is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Texas’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UAB allows. UAB averages 18.5 more points per game (77.6) than North Texas gives up (59.1).

The Mean Green and Blazers square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Allen is averaging 6.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 7.9 points. Lendeborg is averaging 15.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

