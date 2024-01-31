Lendeborg and UAB host North Texas

UAB Blazers (13-7, 5-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-7, 5-2 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (13-7, 5-2 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (12-7, 5-2 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -7; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the North Texas Mean Green after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points in UAB’s 97-88 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Mean Green have gone 9-0 in home games. North Texas is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Blazers are 5-2 against AAC opponents. UAB ranks fourth in the AAC with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Lendeborg averaging 9.3.

North Texas averages 67.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 75.7 UAB gives up. UAB averages 18.5 more points per game (77.6) than North Texas gives up to opponents (59.1).

The Mean Green and Blazers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. C.J. Noland is shooting 40.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 7.9 points. Lendeborg is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.