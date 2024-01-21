Lehigh visits Colgate following Moffatt’s 23-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-12, 2-4 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Ryan Moffatt scored 23 points in Colgate’s 75-59 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Raiders are 5-2 on their home court. Colgate is the Patriot League leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 6.8.

The Mountain Hawks are 2-4 against conference opponents. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot League with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 2.1.

Colgate’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Colgate allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Records is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Raiders.

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

