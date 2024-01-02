Lehigh visits American for conference showdown

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8) at American Eagles (6-7) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Keith Higgins Jr. and the…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (3-8) at American Eagles (6-7)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keith Higgins Jr. and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on Matt Rogers and the American Eagles in Patriot League play Wednesday.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. American is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 1-6 away from home. Lehigh leads the Patriot League with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Dominic Parolin averaging 6.5.

American is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than American has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The Eagles and Mountain Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points. Rogers is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for American.

Jalin Sinclair is averaging 6.2 points for the Mountain Hawks. Higgins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.