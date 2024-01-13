Lehigh hosts Octave and Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 0-3 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 1-2 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 0-3 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-10, 1-2 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -9; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Joseph Octave scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 80-70 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-3 in home games. Lehigh has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crusaders are 0-3 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Lehigh scores 74.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 76.5 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 4.2 points for the Crusaders. Octave is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.