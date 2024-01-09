Lehigh faces Bucknell after Sinclair’s 30-point performance

Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the Bucknell Bison after Jalin Sinclair scored 30 points in Lehigh’s 88-76 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-2 in home games. Lehigh averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison are 1-1 in conference matchups. Bucknell ranks fifth in the Patriot League shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Lehigh scores 74.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 70.9 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Mountain Hawks and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.