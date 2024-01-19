Leffew leads Mount St. Mary’s against Marist after 20-point game

Marist Red Foxes (8-6, 3-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (8-6, 3-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s plays the Marist Red Foxes after Dakota Leffew scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 87-70 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC scoring 73.0 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Red Foxes are 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks third in the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Brickner averaging 4.8.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The Mountaineers and Red Foxes meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Max Allen is averaging 13 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.