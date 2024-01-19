Live Radio
Leffew has 21 in Mount St. Mary’s 65-48 win against Marist

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024, 9:48 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dakota Leffew’s 21 points power Mount St. Mary’s past Marist 65-48 on Friday night.

Leffew added five assists for the Mountaineers (7-10, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deshayne Montgomery scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Jedy Cordilia shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

Noah Harris finished with 15 points for the Red Foxes (8-7, 3-3). Javon Cooley added 10 points and three steals for Marist. In addition, Kam Farris finished with seven points.

These two teams both play Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s hosts Niagara and Marist hosts Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

