Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-9, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 65-48 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-1 at home. Mount St. Mary’s averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Purple Eagles are 4-3 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 72.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 75.4 Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Purple Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

