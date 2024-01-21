Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-9, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-9, 4-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 65-48 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 5.6 more points per game (76.1) than Mount St. Mary’s allows (70.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 11.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Luke Bumbalough is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Purple Eagles. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.