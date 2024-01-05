Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-73 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is second in the MAAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Leffew averaging 4.2.

The Golden Griffins are 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.4 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Golden Griffins face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Siem Uijtendaal is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.