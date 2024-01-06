Live Radio
Lee scores 33 as Princeton takes down Harvard 89-58

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 4:52 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 33 points as Princeton beat Harvard 89-58 on Saturday in an Ivy League opener.

Lee also added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (13-1, 1-0). Caden Pierce scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds. Zach Martini was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Chisom Okpara led the way for the Crimson (9-5, 0-1) with 18 points and two blocks. Chandler Pigge added 13 points and six rebounds for Harvard. In addition, Malik Mack finished with eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

