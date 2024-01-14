Lee leads Princeton against Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-1, 1-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-1, 1-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Xaivian Lee scored 33 points in Princeton’s 89-58 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.2.

The Big Green are 0-1 in conference matchups. Dartmouth gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Princeton averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Princeton has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Pierce is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Jaren Johnson is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.