Lee leads Princeton against Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-1, 1-0 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (13-1, 1-0 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Xaivian Lee scored 33 points in Princeton’s 89-58 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Princeton is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The Big Green are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Princeton averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Princeton has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The Tigers and Big Green face off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 18.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 14.2 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Princeton.

Dusan Neskovic is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.