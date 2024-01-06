LeDee and San Diego State host UNLV

UNLV Rebels (7-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (7-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the UNLV Rebels after Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 74-47 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 7-0 on their home court. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by LeDee averaging 3.3.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 away from home. UNLV has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UNLV averages 12.0 more points per game (77.5) than San Diego State gives up (65.5).

The Aztecs and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Luis Rodriguez is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

