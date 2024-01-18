Le Moyne visits Jeanne-Rose and Cent. Conn. St.

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-11, 1-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-7, 3-0 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7…

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-11, 1-2 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-7, 3-0 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-70 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kellen Amos averaging 3.8.

The Dolphins are 1-2 in NEC play. Le Moyne has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Dolphins face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Luke Sutherland averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

