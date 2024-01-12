Le Moyne plays Merrimack after Cleary’s 23-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 2-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 2-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-0 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces the Merrimack Warriors after Kaiyem Cleary scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 74-63 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Dolphins are 4-0 on their home court. Le Moyne has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 2-0 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is seventh in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Derkack averaging 4.7.

Le Moyne averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 69.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 72.9 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Depersia is averaging five points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Derkack is averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

