Le Moyne hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Rosenberger’s 21-point outing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-12, 1-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-11, 2-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Le Moyne Dolphins after Bobby Rosenberger III scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-66 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins are 4-2 on their home court. Le Moyne is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash have gone 1-4 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Eli Wilborn averaging 7.3.

Le Moyne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Red Flash face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Cam Gregory is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.