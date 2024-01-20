Le Moyne hosts Rosenberger and Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-12, 1-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-11, 2-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-12, 1-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (7-11, 2-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Le Moyne Dolphins after Bobby Rosenberger III scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-66 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins have gone 4-2 in home games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Red Flash have gone 1-4 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

Le Moyne scores 73.2 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.2 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Le Moyne gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Sutherland averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Eli Wilborn is averaging 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

