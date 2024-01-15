Le Moyne hosts Reilly and Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-10, 2-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-10, 1-1 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-10, 2-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-10, 1-1 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the Le Moyne Dolphins after Joey Reilly scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 89-55 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins are 4-1 on their home court. Le Moyne leads the NEC with 16.0 assists per game led by Mike Depersia averaging 4.0.

The Pioneers have gone 2-1 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Pioneers face off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Sutherland is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Le Moyne.

Nico Galette is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Pioneers. Reilly is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.