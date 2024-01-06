Le Moyne faces Fairleigh Dickinson on 5-game road slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will attempt to end its five-game road slide when the Dolphins face Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Knights are 3-2 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 2.7.

The Dolphins are 1-9 on the road. Le Moyne is fifth in the NEC scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Kaiyem Cleary averaging 5.5.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.4% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Mike Depersia is averaging 5.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.