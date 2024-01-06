Lathon’s 31 lead Morehead State past Tennessee State 78-68

Jordan Lathon put up 31 points, six rebounds and five steals and Morehead State beat Tennessee State 78-68 on Saturday…

Jordan Lathon put up 31 points, six rebounds and five steals and Morehead State beat Tennessee State 78-68 on Saturday night.

Kalil Thomas scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (12-4, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Riley Minix shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers (8-9, 1-3) were led by Justin Williams, who posted 14 points. Jason Jitoboh added 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Tennessee State. EJ Bellinger also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.