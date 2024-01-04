Lathon scores 21, Morehead State beats Tennessee Tech 82-57

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Lathon scored 21 points as Morehead State beat Tennessee Tech 82-57 on Thursday night. Lathon…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Lathon scored 21 points as Morehead State beat Tennessee Tech 82-57 on Thursday night.

Lathon also contributed three steals for the Eagles (11-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Kalil Thomas scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Riley Minix was 8 of 13 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding 19 rebounds.

David Early led the Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Tennessee Tech also got 11 points and three steals from Diante Wood. Rodney Johnson Jr. also put up 10 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Morehead State hosts Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech travels to play Southern Indiana.

