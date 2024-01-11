Lathon leads Morehead State against Eastern Illinois after 31-point game

Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-8, 2-1 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (12-4, 3-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-8, 2-1 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jordan Lathon scored 31 points in Morehead State’s 78-68 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Eastern Illinois scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is ninth in college basketball with 42.9 rebounds per game. Riley Minix paces the Eagles with 9.4.

Eastern Illinois averages 71.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 63.3 Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Eastern Illinois gives up.

The Panthers and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kooper Jacobi is averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Drew Thelwell is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Eagles. Lathon is averaging 21.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.