Lathon and Morehead State host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Jordan Lathon scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 82-57 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Morehead State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 1-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Morehead State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Minix is averaging 18.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Eagles.

Christian Brown is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.