Larsson leads No. 9 Arizona against Oregon State after 22-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 1-6 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-9, 1-6 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Pelle Larsson scored 22 points in Arizona’s 77-71 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Beavers are 9-2 in home games. Oregon State gives up 71.9 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-2 against conference opponents. Arizona ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Oregon State scores 69.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 71.6 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 18.0 more points per game (89.9) than Oregon State allows to opponents (71.9).

The Beavers and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Caleb Love is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Wildcats. Larsson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.