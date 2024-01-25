Lanier scores 33, North Florida defeats Bellarmine 71-63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chaz Lanier’s 33 points led North Florida over Bellarmine 71-63 on Thursday night. Lanier was 11…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chaz Lanier’s 33 points led North Florida over Bellarmine 71-63 on Thursday night.

Lanier was 11 of 18 shooting, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Ospreys (12-9, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jasai Miles scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Nate Lliteras was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (4-17, 0-6) were led by Langdon Hatton, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Bellarmine also got 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Bash Wieland. In addition, Garrett Tipton finished with eight points. The loss was the Knights’ 10th straight.

Both teams play again on Saturday. North Florida visits Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville.

