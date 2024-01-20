Lanier puts up 20 in North Florida’s 91-75 win over Queens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier’s 20 points helped North Florida defeat Queens 91-75 on Saturday night. Lanier also added…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier’s 20 points helped North Florida defeat Queens 91-75 on Saturday night.

Lanier also added five rebounds for the Ospreys (11-9, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Max Hrdlicka shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Nate Lliteras shot 6 for 15, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Royals (7-13, 1-4) were led by Deyton Albury, who recorded 26 points and six rebounds. Queens also got 18 points from Bryce Cash. In addition, AJ McKee finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

North Florida’s next game is Thursday against Bellarmine on the road, and Queens hosts Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

