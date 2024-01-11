Lanier and the North Florida Ospreys host conference foe Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 0-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 0-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chaz Lanier and the North Florida Ospreys host Robert McCray and the Jacksonville Dolphins in ASUN action.

The Ospreys are 6-2 in home games. North Florida ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Ametri Moss averaging 3.0.

The Dolphins have gone 0-2 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

North Florida averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 73.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 74.2 North Florida allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier is averaging 15.9 points for the Ospreys. Moss is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Jarius Cook is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.3 points. McCray is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

