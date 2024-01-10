Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans visit conference foe Samford

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kobe Langley and the UNC Greensboro Spartans visit Achor Achor and the Samford Bulldogs in SoCon play.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 in home games. Samford is ninth in the SoCon with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Achor averaging 3.9.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks second in the SoCon shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.

Samford averages 89.5 points, 20.6 more per game than the 68.9 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor is shooting 61.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 94.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

