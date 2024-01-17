Live Radio
Langlais makes putback with 0.9 seconds left as South Carolina Upstate defeats Longwood 73-71

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 10:03 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Trae Broadnax and Justin Bailey each scored 16 points, Ahmir Langlais made a putback with 0.9 seconds left and South Carolina Upstate beat Longwood 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Broadnax added six rebounds and eight assists for the Spartans (6-11, 1-3 Big South Conference). Bailey went 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Langlais shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Lancers (13-7, 1-4) were led by Jesper Granlund and D’Avian Houston with 13 points apiece. Johnathan Massie also had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

